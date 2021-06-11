Here's Everything To Know About Lorde's First New Album In 4 Years

Fans waited four years for new music from Lorde, and now it’s officially happening! On Thursday, June 10, the singer revealed her highly-anticipated third studio album, Solar Power, will be out soon. The next day, she dropped her project’s lead single of the same name, along with its music video. If you’re a fan who’s been anticipating her next record, check out all these details surrounding Lorde's Solar Power. They’ll help you stay in the loop so you won’t miss a thing this era.

Lorde first gained fame when she unveiled her debut album, Pure Heroine, featuring the No. 1 single, “Royals,” in September 2013. After releasing her follow-up project, Melodrama, which brought the hit “Green Light,” in June 2017, the star went on hiatus. During a June 2019 Instagram Story, Lorde said the reason she took a break is that she needed time to clear her head and get inspired again. She also told fans her next album was in the works and it would show how much she’s evolved as an artist through the years.

In November 2020, Lorde revealed her upcoming album was inspired by a trip she took to Antarctica in 2019. "Albums live in their own realms in a way, and Antarctica really acted as this great white palette cleanser," she said in an email.

Fans got their first taste of her latest record on Friday, June 11, with the release of “Solar Power.” The acoustic track is the feel-good song fans needed this summer. With playful lyrics like “I’m kinda like a prettier Jesus,” you can’t help but sing along. If you’re excited for more, check out all the details surrounding Lorde’s Solar Power below.

Solar Power Release Date

Lorde hasn’t shared an official release date for her album, but on June 7, she updated her website with the words, "Arriving in 2021...patience is a virtue," making fans believe it will release this year. Then, in a June 10 email, Lorde told fans to "look to the natural calendar for clues.” She pointed out how her new song was released on the same day as the year's only solar eclipse, which got fans thinking Solar Power will drop on June 20, aka the day of the summer solstice in the Northern Hemisphere. Lorde said she wanted the album to be fans’ “summer companion,” after all, and what better what to release the project than right at the start of summer?

Solar Power Tracklist

Lorde hasn’t unveiled her tracklist yet, either, which means the only song fans know for sure will be on it is the title track, “Solar Power.”

Solar Power Music Videos

On June 10, Lorde also released her “Solar Power” music video, which shows her dancing in a yellow dress on the beach. Check it out below.

That’s all the info Lorde has shared about Solar Power so far!