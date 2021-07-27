Lizzo Told Fans To Stay 6 Feet Away From Her For OBVIOUS Reasons

Lizzo is well aware the coronavirus pandemic isn’t over, and she’s asking for a little extra breathing room from fans. Sure, some states are loosening restrictions and concerts are making their return, but Lizzo is keeping her social distancing practices in place. Lizzo's Instagram asking fans to stay 6 feet away was so serious, and made some valid points.

In Lizzo’s IG post, she touched upon the rising coronavirus rates in the U.S. due to the Delta Variant, and kindly asked fans to stay 6 feet away from her at all times.

"I don't care who you are,” she told the camera. “You could be the nicest person. You could be vaccinated. You could be quadruple vaccinated. If you see me, please give me 6 feet.”

She noted fans have recently gotten more careless with how they approach her despite the virus still circulating throughout the U.S. "This sh*t is coming back,” she added. “COVID. And people being real sloppy with personal space."

The ultimate takeaway from Lizzo’s post? Don’t get too close if you see her in public. “If y'all see me in the street, come up on me, want to hug, want to shake my hand, want to kiss me on the cheek, don't do it. Don't do it," Lizzo said. "Cause I ain't trying to catch this motherf*cking virus that's coming back.”

The Delta Variant has exploded in several states, with increased case numbers documented in states such as Florida, California, and Texas. Understandably, Lizzo’s message included a fair warning that she wont be nice to fans who don’t respect her 6 feet request.

“I don't play that,” she continued. “I'm about to be rude. I'm nice, you know what I'm saying? But this virus gonna have me acting up, I'm gonna be mean."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The good news is with Lizzo being so vigilant about protecting herself from the virus, she’ll be healthy enough to keep playing shows and blessing us with new music.