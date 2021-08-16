Lizzo and Cardi B released their song “Rumors” on Aug. 13, and, for the most part, it’s gotten rave reviews. But some of the hatred the song has seen didn’t miss Lizzo’s ears, and she’s now speaking out about how the malicious comments affected her. Lizzo's Instagram crying over “Rumors” hate will break your heart. Thankfully, her girl Cardi has her back all the way.

Lizzo took to Instagram Live to express how she’s been feeling, and she didn’t hold back in the slightest. In a tear-filled video, the “Truth Hurts” singer said she’s been putting so much “love and energy” into the world, but has been left feeling like she’s not getting anything back.

“Sometimes I feel like the world just don’t love me back. It doesn’t matter how much positive energy you put into the world, you’re still going to have people who have something mean to say about you,” she admitted.

Lizzo went on to say she’s worn out from overworking which has made her even more emotional. "People who have something mean to say about you, and for the most part it doesn't hurt my feelings, I don't care," the singer said. "I just think when I'm working this hard, my tolerance gets lower, my patience is lower. I'm more sensitive, and it gets to me."

Sadly, Lizzo said a lot of the hate she’s seen stems from fatphobia and racism. As she explained in her 12-minute video, she won’t tolerate that type of treatment.

"What I won't accept is y'all doing this to Black women over and over and over again, especially us big Black girls," she said. "When we don't fit into the box that you want to put us in, you just unleash hatred onto us. It's not cool. I'm doing this sh*t for the big Black women in the future who just want to live their lives without being scrutinized or put into boxes."

Lizzo’s “Rumors” collaborator, Cardi B, immediately came to her defense after seeing the emotional video. Cardi tweeted a message about the double standards women face in the industry.

“When you stand up for yourself they claim your problematic & sensitive,” she tweeted on Aug. 15. “When you don’t they tear you apart until you crying like this. Whether you skinny, big, plastic, they going to always try to put their insecurities on you. Remember these are nerds looking at the popular table.”

Lizzo also said she’s going to focus on remaining positive despite the hatred, and that’s the mark of a true queen if I’ve ever seen it.