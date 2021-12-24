Lizzo is getting into the holiday spirit with fierce makeup and a whole lot of garland. The “Truth Hurts” singer took to Twitter on Dec. 22 with a festive beauty look that completely commanded attention. Lizzo said her look was inspired by the classic holiday film The Grinch, and she slayed every aspect of her makeup, hair, and ensemble.

“MRS. GRINCH HITTIN DIFFERENT,” she tweeted along with her Grinch-inspired outfit. The video showed the songstress rocking a red zebra-print jumpsuit, gorgeous green makeup, and a massive headpiece featuring glittering garland and Christmas tree bulbs. The look was definitely one for the books, and fans were so, so here for it.

“She’s so pretty tf like this deserves to be a painting,” one fan tweeted. “Your makeup looks are so artistic and gorgeous. Beautiful Mrs. Grinch!” another said. One fan went as far to say, “chris evans is shaking,” referencing her long-standing online flirtationship with the actor.

Lizzo continued to post pics of her holiday look over on Instagram.”YOU’RE A BAD B*TCH… MRS. GRINCH,” she captioned one pic. “IMA REAL ONE… I DONT FW THEM,” she captioned another post. You can see all of her Mrs. Grinch photos below.

Lizzo has had quite an epic holiday season so far. Just last week, she was honored as one of the artists on Barack Obama’s Favorite Music Of 2021 list. It seems the former POTUS is a big fan of her song “Rumors” with Cardi B, and Lizzo was beyond flattered.

“Whew! I needed this right now,” she wrote on Instagram. “Listen ya’ll— there’s amazing music that isn’t viral, that isn’t charting, that don’t have a TikTok trend… My music touches people— don’t believe me, ask Obama.”

Mariah Carey may be the unofficial queen of Christmas, but with her new costume, Lizzo is giving her a run for her money.