From Cardi To Chloe Bailey, Celebs Are Out Here Defending Lizzo From Haters

On Sunday, Aug. 15, Lizzo took to Instagram Live to address hateful comments she’s received on social media following the release of her latest single “Rumors.” Unfortunately, she said a lot of the unnecessary messages are directed toward her appearance and her race. After hearing what happened, her “Rumors” collaborator Cardi B wasted no time defending her. A number of other stars also stepped in to support the singer. To see what they had to say, check out the celebrity reactions to Lizzo's Instagram about fatphobia and racism below.

During her IG Live, Lizzo told fans that she’s grateful for her new song and all the positive feedback she’s gotten from fans. However, she admitted she’s also “overwhelmed” at the amount of hate she’s received since the track’s release on Friday, Aug. 13. “Sometimes I feel like the world just don’t love me back. It doesn’t matter how much positive energy you put into the world. You’re still going to have people who have something mean to say about you,” the singer tearfully said. “I’m seeing negativity directed towards me in the most weirdest way, people saying sh*t about me that just doesn’t even make sense. It’s fat-phobic and it’s racist and it’s hurtful.”

She added that she won’t stand for people hating on “big Black girls.”

"When we don't fit into the box that you want to put us in, you just unleash hatred onto us. It's not cool. I'm doing this sh*t for the big Black women in the future who just want to live their lives without being scrutinized or put into boxes,” she continued.

Watch Lizzo’s Instagram about fatphobia and racism below.

Cardi B showed support for Lizzo on Twitter, writing, “When you stand up for yourself they claim your problematic & sensitive. When you don’t they tear you apart until you crying like this. Whether you skinny, big, plastic, they going to always try to put their insecurities on you. Remember these are nerds looking at the popular table.”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Meanwhile, soloist and one half of Choe x Halle, Chloe Bailey tweeted, “i’m so proud of you @lizzo people are gonna talk, but you have power in your voice. thank you for inspiring me.”

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Actress Jameela Jamil shared a lengthy Instagram message defending the star, in which she said, “She. Made. A. Song. ABOUT PEOPLE BRINGING WOMEN DOWN. And you perfectly proved her right.... Let the woman live. If you don’t like her music, listen to something else: there are 9 zillion songs available.”

TikToker Bella Poarch also tweeted, “Sad to see society and the internet come together to try and take down people, especially such positive leaders and role models. This is the part that jades me about the world. We’ll never appreciate greatness until it’s gone. @lizzo.”

Meanwhile, Niall Horan showed support for Lizzo during her Live by writing, “You are the greatest,” followed by a series of heart emojis.

While Lizzo may have some haters, she clearly has even more supporters on her side who are willing to defend her no matter what!