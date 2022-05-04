Live Nation must know that summer concert season is almost here because they’re running the ultimate discount on tickets. From May 4 through May 10, the company is hosting their Concert Week, where they’re offering $25 tickets to a slew of upcoming concerts. The shows on sale include concerts by Halsey, Shawn Mendes, Machine Gun Kelly, Haim, and a bunch of other favorite acts.

According to a press release, Live Nation is promoting over 3,700 upcoming concerts across North America. The $25 flat ticket includes fees and taxes for local venue performances. The promotion began on May 4 and will run through May 10; however, some concerts may sell out earlier than the end of Concert Week.

Several artists like Shawn Mendes and Halsey are embarking on major summer tours, which means Concert Week is a cool opportunity to snag tickets while they’re still available. Concert Week features artists across a variety of genres, including classic acts and burgeoning singers. The full list of artists participating in Concert Week can be found here.

They include iconic bands like The Chicks, Backstreet Boys, Zac Brown Band, and Imagine Dragons, as well as the likes of John Legend, H.E.R., Shania Twain, and many others. Up-and-coming artists included in the list are jxdn, Rex Orange County, King Princess, Summer Walker, Koffee, and Omar Apollo.

Don’t think it’s just music. Comedians are also included in Concert Week, including Tina Fey, Kevin Hart, George Lopez, Bill Maher, Patton Oswalt, and Wanda Sykes.

With so many summer concerts this year, it’s nice to have an opportunity to see popular acts without breaking the bank.