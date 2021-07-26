Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have distanced themselves from the royal family, but make no mistake: their children are still very much royals. The birth of their second child, Lilibet Diana, raised questions about how the Palace would treat Meghan and Harry’s children now that their parents have stepped down as senior royals, are currently raising her in California, and are no longer keeping quiet about the reported unfair treatment and racism they endured as working royals. When the Palace dragged their feet updating the official line of succession list on their official website to include Lilibet, they received major backlash, with royal watchers pointing to her omission as more proof Meghan and Harry and their children were being mistreated. Now, it seems the Palace is finally acknowledging her place in line to the throne. Nearly two months after her birth, the Palace addressed backlash over leaving Lilibet off the line of succession.

On July 26, royal reporter Omid Scobie took to Twitter to report that the Palace had finally listed Lilibet’s name in the line of succession to the throne.

He tweeted: “The line of succession on the @RoyalFamily website has just been updated to include the Sussexes’ second child: Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor, who is eighth in line to the throne. She was born on June 4.”

Before this point, the royal family had seen backlash for failing to add her to the list despite having been born months ago. After all, Harry and Meghan’a first child, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, is already on the list and has been since shortly after birth, and it really doesn’t take much effort to add one name to a list on a website.

Lilibet is currently eighth in line to the throne, just behind her brother. Prince Harry is sixth in line to the throne just before his two kids. Many royal fans were upset to see it took an onslaught of negative press before the Palace finally added Lilibet to the list.

“So it took the Dailyfail reporting that Lilibet is not on the line of succession list before the palace acted,” one person tweeted.

“Imagine. The inherently racist tabloids like Daily Mail and Sun had to literally force the British royal family into adding Lilibet in the line of succession,” another person tweeted.

It seems the royals are acknowledging Archie and Lilibet’s place in line to the throne. Hopefully, in the future, it won’t take an onslaught of backlash for them to do so.