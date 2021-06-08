OMG, Meghan Reportedly Included Lilibet Diana In Her New Book

Big news, royal fans: We’re one step closer to meeting Lilibet Diana. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s daughter was born on June 4, and the world has yet to catch a glimpse of the couple’s second child. Thankfully, that’s about to change. Word on the street is Lilibet Diana was featured in Meghan Markle's The Bench, and BRB while I cry with excitement.

What, exactly, is The Bench? The book, which was released on June 8, was inspired by a poem Meghan previously wrote for Harry. The Duchess said the illustrated book will explore the “special bond between father and son” as “seen through a mother’s eyes.”

The book was illustrated by California-based artist Christian Robinson, and also incorporated some of Meghan’s famous calligraphy. Royal fans expected to see images inspired by baby Archie, but they got a special treat when the couple’s newborn was included as well. According to a report from Page Six, Lilibet is depicted in a drawing outside on her parents’ farm. The image reportedly shows baby Lili being cradled by her mom in a vegetable patch. Meanwhile, Harry is just a few feet away feeding their chickens. The reported illustration marks the first time the world has seen imagery of the couple’s daughter.

In another previously-released illustration, a red-headed soldier (who closely resembled Prince Harry) was seen playing with his son outside.

The Bench/Random House

Ahead of the book’s release, Meghan opened up about the personal meaning hidden between the pages. “The Bench started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father’s Day, the month after Archie was born,” she said in a statement. “That poem became this story. Christian layered in beautiful and ethereal watercolor illustrations that capture the warmth, joy, and comfort of the relationship between fathers and sons from all walks of life; this representation was particularly important to me, and Christian and I worked closely to depict this special bond through an inclusive lens. My hope is that The Bench resonates with every family, no matter the makeup, as much as it does with mine.”

With a newborn on her arm, and her children’s book finally on shelves, Meghan’s got a lot to celebrate.