Lil Nas X Literally Crashes The BET Awards In The Video For His BET Diss Track

Leave it to Lil Nas X to create another music video everyone is talking about. On June 24, Lil Nas X dropped the music video for his song “Late To Da Party (F*CK BET)” featuring NBA YoungBoy. As you can probably tell from the title alone, the song was destined to stir up some drama. Suffice it to say, Lil Nas X’s “Late To Da Party” music video disses BET left and right, taking aim at the network Nas has been feuding with for weeks.

The drama all started on June 1, when the BET Awards announced their 2022 award nominations. Heavy hitters like Drake, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, and Cardi B all made the cut, but one name was noticeably absent. Lil Nas X’s name was nowhere to be found, despite the accolades his album Montero received.

In a series of tweets following the nominations, Lil Nas X reportedly expressed his disappointment over the exclusion and spoke about why the snub was so hurtful: “thank you bet awards. an outstanding zero nominations again. black excellence!” Ouch. In the past, Lil Nas X has been recognized by the BET Awards with a Best New Artist nomination in 2020, which he lost to Roddy Rich. He also performed at the awards show in 2021, despite not earning any nominations that year. Nas went on to express why the snub really stung: “Doesn’t even have to be me nominated. i just feel like black gay ppl have to fight to be seen in this world and even when we make it to the top mfs try to pretend we are invisible.”

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Following the series of since-deleted tweets, BET acknowledged Lil Nas X’s upset in a statement on June 8, but that wasn’t enough. The rapper took aim at the network in his scathing new diss track, which premiered just days ahead of June 26’s BET Awards.

The music video for “Late To Da Party (F*CK BET)” kicks off with Lil Nas X creating the cover art for the song, depicting a BET award in the toilet being urinated on. Lil Nas X strings together the image of a lavish life through comical clip art and stock photos, ultimately coming to a close with Lil Nas X and YoungBoy crashing the BET Awards — literally. Their car breaks through the stadium and drops them off on stage, where Lil Nas X showers the crowd with dollar bills.

The BET Awards have yet to respond to the very public diss track, and it certainly doesn’t seem like Lil Nas X is planning to pump the brakes on this feud anytime soon.