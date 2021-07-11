Lifetime dropped a new trailer for its upcoming original movie about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, and it’s absolutely wild. Lifetime’s Harry and Meghan: Escaping the Palace teaser trailer features a dramatic portrayal of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s exit from the royal family. Here’s a look at the highly-anticipated movie’s sneak peak.

In case you haven’t heard, Lifetime is releasing a third installment in its popular movie series about the royal family, and the latest trailer certainly has fans pumped. The new trailer for Harry and Meghan: Escaping the Palace, which Lifetime shared on social media, begins with Jordan Dean as Prince Harry saying, “I will do everything in my power to keep my wife and son safe.” Sydney Morton, who portrays Meghan, confesses, “I never thought this would be easy, but I wanted to make the queen proud.”

The trailer gives a glimpse at how other members of the royal family handled the exit. Caught in the drama, Jordan Whalen as Prince William says, “Let everyone understand it. The monarchy is at stake," but Maggie Sullivun as Queen Elizabeth II assures, “The monarchy will always survive.” Meghan’s character closes out the teaser with a dramatic worry: “Have I made the world’s biggest mistake?” Other appearances in the trailer include Laura Mitchell as Kate Middleton and Bonnie Soper as the late Princess Diana.

The latest sneak peak is the second trailer that Lifetime has dropped for the upcoming movie. The network shared another trailer back in June that’s of course, just as dramatic. It begins with Prince Harry’s character telling his wife, “I see you literally being hounded to death, and I’m helpless to stop it.” The Duchess of Sussex responds, “I am the person who is strong and gets things right.”

Though Harry and Meghan: Escaping the Palace doesn’t yet have a release date, it’s expected to come out sometime in 2021. That means you won’t have to wait much longer to catch what looks like another epic portrayal of the royal family on Lifetime.