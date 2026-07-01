Before Elle Woods was trying to decide between Warner and Emmett, she was caught in another love triangle during her high school days. The prequel series Elle reveals this new romantic quandary for everyone’s favorite future lawyer — and there’s an interesting wrinkle to the relationship drama due to some preexisting Legally Blonde lore. As Lexi Minetree prepares to navigate Elle’s boy problems, she tells Elite Daily about her feelings on Team Miles versus Team Dustin and how the series will handle her character’s college boyfriend Warner.

Spoiler alert: This post discusses the Season 1 finale of Elle. After a rough start in Seattle, 16-year-old Elle eventually finds her friend group... but things get messy when she develops feelings for Rainier West’s cross-country star Miles. Elle resists her feelings for him after she learns he’s dating her new bestie Shannon, but that doesn’t stop one seriously romantic, rain-drenched first kiss. At the same time, Elle has been growing closer to skateboarding loner Dustin, who ignites her passion for social justice. In the finale, Elle and Dustin finally kiss at the winter dance, but she’s left reeling once she realizes a newly single Miles saw the lip-lock.

Much like her character, Minetree tends to get swept up in the moment with whichever love interest she’s filming with. “I flip back and forth between the two boys so much,” Minetree says. “Every scene I do with Jacob [Moskovitz], I’m like, ‘I’m Team Miles now.’ Then I’ll do a scene with Zac [Looker], and I’m like, ‘Team Dustin all the way, baby!’ So I’m still undecided and very curious to see where our showrunners take us.”

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However, because this is a prequel series, there’s kind of an unseen, looming presence that hangs over this love triangle. At the start of Legally Blonde, Elle is finishing up her senior year of undergrad at college, and while it’s not explicitly revealed how long she’s been with her boyfriend Warner, it’s implied they’ve been dating for a large part of their college experience.

The Season 1 finale of Elle takes place in the middle of Elle’s junior year in high school. So, no matter which guy she chooses, it’s only a matter of time before she starts dating Warner. Minetree doesn’t want fans to read too closely into the movie’s timeline, though.

“I will say we’re in high school still and Legally Blonde doesn’t start until the very end of her undergrad, so we’ve still got some time. A lot can happen in four years,” Minetree says.

At this point, Minetree’s co-star Gabrielle Policano chimes in with an even better question: “What if we meet young Warner?” The suggestion causes the two stars to giggle, but if Elle continues for a few more seasons, it’s certainly a possibility. High school can’t last forever, especially for someone as ambitious as Elle Woods.