Bachelor Nation Is *Outraged* Over This Bachelorette Elimination

Season 18 of The Bachelorette is well underway, which means Michelle Young is getting closer and closer to potentially finding her person. And while some connections are growing stronger, others are started to fade and fizzle out, at least with the Bachelorette. Even though Michelle felt like it was time to send fan-favorite Leroy Arthur packing, it’s pretty clear Bachelor Nation does not agree. These tweets about Leroy getting sent home on The Bachelorette prove hearts have officially broken all around the world... or at least all across social media.

In Michelle’s defense, Leroy didn’t really seem to stand out from the crowd of guys — which isn’t always a bad thing. As a non-drama starter, it was pretty clear the 27-year-old Texan wasn’t there to get a villain edit. According to his official ABC bio, Leroy — who is working toward his biomedical doctorate — “has worked incredibly hard in his educational pursuits, and now as that chapter of his life comes to a close, Leroy wants to find someone with whom he can share his beautiful world.”

For a while (or at least the first few weeks of the season) fans thought he might have found that special someone in Michelle. Or at least, fans felt like they found their special someone in Leroy...

Unfortunately, despite Twitter’s obvious thirst for the future doctor and current fashion model, Michelle decided to send social media’s boyfriend home during the Nov. 16 episode. After a group date that involved everyone dressing up like literal vikings and eating fermented Nordic fish, viewers were bummed Leroy didn’t get much screentime. And while that doesn’t necessarily mean he didn’t get plenty of time with Michelle, the Week 5 rose ceremony proves even if he did, it wasn’t enough. Leroy was sent packing and Twitter was sent spiraling.

While this means Leroy’s time on The Bachelorette is up, as many fans noted, there’s a chance he could still find love onscreen if he gets cast on the next season of Bachelor in Paradise. I think I speak for all of Bachelor Nation when I say we deserve more Leroy, and we deserve him on a beach.

The Bachelorette continues Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.