Leighton Meester Finally Weighed In On The Gossip Girl Reboot

When the HBO Max reboot of Gossip Girl hit streaming in the summer of 2021, critics were mixed on how the series had updated for a new generation. But at least one of Gossip Girl’s OG stars from the 2007 series has declared herself a fan of the new generation of Constance Billard-St. Jude’s students: Leighton Meester’s reaction to the Gossip Girl reboot is a positive one, and fans are hoping it’s a sign Blair might be willing to drop in for Season 2.

Despite the tendency of revivals like this one to bring back previous cast members as members of a now-older generation, Kristen Bell, who narrated the original series, was the only main cast member to return, as she reprised her voice-over role. Otherwise, the series stars an entirely new cast that’s double the size of the original. The ensemble of new students includes Aki (Evan Mock), Audrey (Emily Alyn Lind), Julien (Jordan Alexander), Luna (Zión Moreno), Monet (Savannah Smith), Max (Thomas Doherty), Obie (Eli Brown), and Zoya (Whitney Peak).

In an interview with Elle, Meester proudly stated she’d been watching the new series and declared herself a fan. “I think it’s great,” she said. “I’m really happy for them finding a new way with it.”

Even though the original series ended a decade ago, Meester has discovered that her starring turn has echoed through the generations. “It’s interesting that it can continue to be something that means a lot to even this generation,” she said in the interview. “And the fact that they can capture some of that magic while making it its own thing is quite a feat and really cool.”

Gossip Girl has already been renewed for Season 2, and the showrunner, Josh Schwartz, has hinted there will be more returnees from the original series as the show goes along. Season 1, for example, brought back both of Blair Waldorf’s parents as part of the Hanukkah episode. But the show has thus far refrained from the main leads having a cameo, lest it detracts from establishing the new ensemble.

Meester said back in 2019, she had yet to be approached to reprise her role, but others have said they would be interested, should they be asked to return. In a recent interview, Chace Crawford, who played Nate, stated as much. However, Penn Badgley (who currently is starring in Netflix’s popular series You) admitted to Entertainment Tonight it would probably depend on his schedule.

The new Gossip Girl Season 2 is expected to premiere sometime in mid-to-late 2022 on HBO Max. All episodes of Season 1 are streaming now.