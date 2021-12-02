Since the return of Gossip Girl, fans have been clamoring for cameos by the original cast. Though Julien, Zoya, Max, and Audrey are collecting fan bases, the die-hard fans hope to get a glimpse of how Blair, Serena, Dan, and Chuck are doing. Though showrunner Joshua Safran has said he’s holding the big appearances for Season 2, Season 1 has had its fair share. And these tweets about Eleanor, Cyrus, Dorota, and Vanya’s Gossip Girl cameos suggest that Twitter might burn to the ground when they do arrive.

Warning: Spoilers for Gossip Girl Season 1 follow. After the first six episodes of Gossip Girl Season 1 lazily arrived on a weekly schedule over the summer heat, the final six episodes came in a holiday rush. Three premiered just in time for Thanksgiving, and the other three dropped as holiday shopping gets in full swing. To say that a whole lot happened in those six episodes would be an understatement and a half; Gossip Girl is famous for action-packed Thanksgiving dinners, and the reboot did not disappoint. But it was the Hanukkah episode that stood out, as the show delivered four cameos from the original series perfectly timed to arrive on night four of the holiday.

Audrey managed to finagle an invite with Max and his family to a holiday dinner at the Waldorfs, and even got her mother Kiki a seat, despite neither being Jewish. But though they might not usually celebrate this holiday, Kiki is a fashion maven. What better present is there for an up-and-comer than sitting directly across from Eleanor Waldorf (Margaret Colin)?

Colin wasn’t the only one reprising her role from the original series at the Hanukkah table. Wallace Shawn was also in attendance as Cyrus Rose, Blair’s much-maligned entertainment lawyer stepfather. And, of course, Dorota (Zuzanna Szadkowski) and the now-grown Vanya were there as well.

The only one from the Waldorf family not in attendance at the holiday dinner was the one everyone had hoped to see, Blair Waldorf herself. Fans also got an answer as to why she hasn’t been seen (at least not this season.) She’s in Paris, natch, living her best life. One assumes she is far less wide-eyed than Emily is over on Netflix’s Emily in Paris, but come on, you’d watch Blair in Paris, and everyone knows it.

Hopefully, Blair will be making a trip home sometime next season so fans can catch up with how she’s been this past decade.

All episodes of Gossip Girl Season 1 are streaming on HBO Max. Season 2 is expected to arrive in 2022.