Following the Aug. 12 announcement Beanie Feldman will play the leading role of Fanny Brice in the upcoming Broadway revival of Funny Girl, a number of celebrities reached out to the actress to congratulate her, including Glee’s Lea Michele. Lea Michele's reaction to Beanie Feldstein's 'Funny Girl' casting was supportive, but it still sent Twitter fans over the edge.

Right after the big announcement was made, Feldman posted about her new role on Instagram, sharing a photo of the New York Times announcement with the caption, "I went to my third birthday party dressed as Fanny Brice so sometimes dreams actually come true."

Michele commented on the picture the same day, along with well wishes from other stars like Billie Lourd, Busy Philipps, D'Arcy Carden, Audra McDonald, and Abbi Jacobson. "Yes! YOU are the greatest star!" Michele wrote. "This is going to be epic!!"

For anyone and everyone that’s followed Michele’s career, it’s no secret that the role of Fanny Brice is deeply connected to the Glee star’s role as Rachel Berry. She even sang "Don't Rain on My Parade" in the first season of the show.

"We were thinking of doing it right after Glee but I did a lot of the songs from Funny Girl on Glee so it felt like a little soon," Michele told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live in 2017. "But I feel really ready to do it now so maybe we could do it soon."

But since Glee stopped airing in 2015, some actors didn’t have the fondest memories of their time on the show, mainly because of Michele. Actor Samantha Ware, who appeared in the sixth and final season of Glee as Jane Hayward, accused Michele of bullying her on set. “Lmao remember when you made my first television gig a living hell?!?! Cause I’ll never forget," Ware tweeted. "I believe you told everyone that if you had the opportunity you would ‘sh*t in my wig!’ amongst other traumatic microaggressions that made me question a career in Hollywood."

Then, after seeing Ware's tweet, other Glee cast members joined in on Twitter to show their support. Dabier Snell, who appeared on the fifth season of Glee, wrote, "Girl you wouldn't let me sit at the table with the other cast members cause 'I didn't belong there' f*ck you Lea."

Now, Twitter fans are raising an eyebrow about the authenticity of Michele’s tweet, considering her less than positive reputation on set.