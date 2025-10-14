Diane Keaton didn’t just play Lauren Graham’s mom in the movies; she was also a loving mentor to the actor throughout her life, Graham revealed in a tribute to the late star. After Keaton’s death was announced on Oct. 11, Graham reminisced on a few kind words her Because I Said So co-star once shared with her, posting a sweet letter Keaton sent her years ago.

“Please don't be a stranger. Please invite me to one of your dinners,” the note from Keaton, which Graham posted to Instagram on Oct. 13, read. “And finally… Please hug yourself in the morning, and remember to write your book, and don't let yourself get anxious, you big winner you.”

Graham published her first novel, Someday, Someday, Maybe, in 2013 (and has since released three more books), which suggests Keaton’s message is from before then.

“A few lines from a letter Diane Keaton wrote me years ago, when writing a book was just a dream of mine,” Graham captioned the memory. “Her work as an actor was an inspiration to me. Her encouragement changed my life.”

Graham worked with Keaton on the 2007 romantic comedy Because I Said So, playing one of the three daughters of Keaton’s character Daphne. She wasn’t the only one of Keaton’s on-screen daughters to honor the star after her death.

Mandy Moore, who also starred in Because I Said So, also shared her priceless memories from getting to know Keaton in an Oct. 12 Instagram post. “They say don’t meet your heroes but I got to work with one of mine and even call her ‘mom’ for a few months,” Moore wrote. “An honor of a lifetime.”

“What an incandescent human Di is and was,” the actor continued. “I am so sad she’s gone for all the reasons but also because it felt like she’d be here forever, dazzling us with her talent and charm (and her style, c’mon)!!! One of the very best to ever do it. All my love to her children and loved ones.”