This Video Of Anya Taylor-Joy Singing In Last Night In Soho Is Magical

There was once a time when psychological horror movies weren’t considered awards season fare, but that was before the genre film wins of The Shape of Water and Parasite. Now, the new Edgar Wright film Last Night In Soho is aimed to follow in this trajectory. But the latest Last Night In Soho promo featuring Anya Taylor-Joy singing also reminds fans that the film is more than scary, it’s also something of a musical.

Last Night In Soho is a fantasy film about Eloise (Thomasin McKenzie), an aspiring fashion designer. She discovers her sixth sense allows her to time travel and enter the body of an iconic 1966 nightclub singer named Sandie (Taylor-Joy). Eloise becomes obsessed with Sandie’s glamorous life and her storybook romance with Jack (Matt Smith); she comes to live for her nights in swinging ‘60s Soho... until she discovers it’s not all it’s cracked up to be.

But the point of the movie’s latest promo isn’t about that. Since Sandie is a nightclub lounge singer, the film’s soundtrack includes some of the songs she performs in the movie. even better: Taylor-Joy did all her own singing for the project, meaning it’s her real voice on the soundtrack. Check out Taylor-Joy’s performance of the movie’s iconic theme, a cover of the mid-century classic “Downtown”.

For those hearing “Downtown” for the first time, the song dates back to 1964, when Petula Clark originally recorded it. Her jazzy standards were a popular counterpoint to The Beatles’ rock and roll of the era, and it became a huge international hit. “Downtown” has been covered by loads of people over the years, including such icons as Dolly Parton. It is considered one of the classic hits of the era, and including it in the soundtrack is as much about establishing the time and place Eloise is traveling to as it is a haunting tune for a terrifying film.

Last Night In Soho opens in theaters worldwide Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.