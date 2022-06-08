Kylie Minogue Spilled The Tea On Her Legal Battle With Kylie Jenner

It’s been five years since the battle of the Kylies swept through the U.S. court system...and the internet. The question at the heart of it all? Can Kylie Jenner trademark the name “KYLIE”? Evidently, no. In 2017, Kylie Minogue won a legal opposition against Jenner’s trademark application. The Australian pop star recently spoke about how “necessary” the proceedings were to maintain her brand.

While appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on June 7 alongside Emmy Rossum, a call-in viewer asked for her thoughts on the trademark case and its outcome. Minogue, who has shared her takeaways from the legal battle before, lightheartedly laughed before responding.

“It was just business, obviously,” she said. “When I was named Kylie, I think I met one person older than me called Kylie, so it was kind of unusual.”

According to a 2016 Notice of Opposition filed to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office by Minogue’s team, Jenner filed paperwork in the U.S. to trademark the name KYLIE in 2015. The opposition cited Jenner’s application, noting the reality star wanted the trademark for “advertising” and “endorsement” services. As you likely know, Jenner’s lucrative beauty brand is called Kylie Cosmetics.

Minogue’s team then filed their opposition in 2016, arguing that granting Jenner the trademark would “violate and diminish the prior and superior rights" of the singer.

In the same Notice of Opposition, Minogue’s team said releasing the trademark to Jenner could create “confusion resulting in damage and injury” to Minogue. In 2017, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office rejected Jenner’s trademark application.

Minogue didn’t go into this much detail on Watch What Happens Live; however, she explained the reasoning for her legal opposition.

“I’ve spent a lifetime protecting my brand and building my brand, so it was something that had to be done,” she said. “We just, we came to an agreement.”

Cohen said in response with a laugh, “Yes, you did.”

He then asked Minogue is she contacted Kris Jenner about the trademark. “No, but I’d love to meet them,” she said.

Minogue previously spoke about the case in a 2018 interview with Rolling Stone. “Trademark is long, it’s boring, it’s expensive, and it’s really important. I’ve been doing that for years and years. It was just causing confusion with customers. As long as it’s clear, then we can all win,” she said.

Now that’s a diplomatic response.