Kylie Kelce Shares Her Marriage Advice: “Grab My A**, Flirt With Me”

Kylie Kelce shared some sage marriage advice during an April 9 episode of Not Gonna Lie. During one segment, Kylie answered a question about “how to keep the spark alive in a 10-year relationship.” To answer, she gave some insight into her marriage with Jason Kelce — and according to her, the most important thing is to “always be dating your spouse.”

“Jason and I need to do better at date nights,” Kylie said on the podcast. “We need to.”

But it’s not all about scheduling a weekly outing. Kylie also shared some ways that sets that standard in her relationship after 12 years together. “I think the key is is that you should always be dating your spouse,” she added. “You're always dating, like, always.”

She gave one specific example of what this looks like on a day-to-day basis “I mean, I actually give my husband sh*t if he walks past me in the kitchen, doesn't, like, grab my a**, flirt with me,” she said. “Imma flirt with you. You better flirt with me.”

Kylie said that the “flirty, sweet affection” is what helps “keep the spark alive,” along with date nights out. “For 20 minutes, talk about something other than your kids,” she added.

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On the podcast, Kylie often shares tidbits about her and Jason’s relationship. Back in December, she responded to an episode of Jason and Travis Kelce’s New Heights podcast, where Travis said that he and Taylor Swift never argue. “Notice how my husband was oddly quiet during this segment,” Kylie joked during a Dec. 11 episode of Not Gonna Lie. “He did ask a couple of clarifying questions. But for the most part, his a** knew that he could not say that after almost eight years married. We absolutely argue.”

“Now, do we argue often? Not really. But we've definitely argued, for sure,” she clarified.

“Like, to be fair, I'm not a yelling arguer. So the arguments in our house, they're not a yelling situation,” Kylie continued. “I just think that if you're married, you live together, specifically if you have children, you're potentially having some sleepless nights. You might have varying degrees of patience with certain situations with your kids.”

She also questioned Travis’ claim. “You're telling me you don't bicker or argue? Or maybe you do bicker, but you don't argue? I'm very confused about this,” Kylie said at the time.