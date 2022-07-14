Kylie Called Out Travis For Ruining These IG Pics

Kylie Jenner might be the undisputed queen of Instagram, boasting over 350 million followers on the app and the title of the most-followed woman on the platform; however, the 24-year-old is not immune to the occasional photo shoot snafu.

On July 10, she posted photos of herself posing in a black latex dress, but it was another part of the photos that unintentionally stole the spotlight: wafts of smoke surrounding her.

“Not me looking back at all these pics trav took of me and there’s smoke in all them,” she captioned the photo set, adding a bunch of annoyed emojis as well as a crying laughing and a smoke emoji.

Kylie’s sister Khloé Kardashian, meanwhile, found the artistic touch on the photos to be hilarious. “You are smokin hot,” she commented on the post. “Look at you queen!!!!!”

It seems all Kylie wanted was to capture a lovely moment from her weekend. Us Weekly reported on July 11 that she and Scott got a break from parenting duties as they stepped out to dinner at the trendy restaurant Catch in West Hollywood on July 9. In the photos Us Weekly ran of the couple outside of Catch, Jenner is wearing the same black dress in her smoke-filled IG.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Clearly, Kylie was feeling herself in her look. So much so that she had already shared photos of herself in the tight black dress in her previous post. In that one, she posed for a mirror selfie with Travis before sharing a close-up of the outfit’s details in a solo mirror selfie.

When life gives you a good outfit, you gotta show it off as much as you can.