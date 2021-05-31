Kylie Spoke Out After A Model Claimed She Bullied Her On A Music Video Set

Kylie Jenner is defending herself after a recent set of bullying claims surfaced online. In case you missed it: Instagram model Victoria Vanna accused the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star of making shady remarks about her during a 2015 video shoot. The model alleged that Jenner and her posse (including Jordyn Woods and Stassie Karanikolaou), made fun of the way she was dancing and were pointing at her. Now, Jenner is striking back and vehemently denied that ever happened. Kylie Jenner's comment on Victoria Vanna's bullying TikTok was defensive.

The alleged ~dramz~ all went down on the set of Tyga's music video for "Ice Cream Man” and from Vanna’s perspective, it didn’t sound pretty. "As soon as I walked out, she was looking at me up and down, whispering and pointing, and making fun of how I was dancing," Vanna said. "They were making fun of me clearly. Thank god one of my best friends was there with me on set."

Apparently, the intensity of the events caused Vanna to burst into tears. "I'm literally fun on crying and I decide I'm going to go outside,” she recalled.

Jenner’s explanation of the situation was very clear. “This never happened,” she said in a comment. “Anyone that knows me personally knows this is a false story. Why would I do this. I also love women and would just never intentionally try and put anyone down. Ok moving on.”

Instagram/Comments By Celebs

You can catch Vanna’s TikTok for yourself below.

Vanna even released a “part two” about her experience on-set with Jenner. In the second video, Vanna said Jenner and her friends went out to her car, a white Rolls Royce, and continued pointing at her and making fun of her when she walked by. "I felt my face get hot. I was excited to meet her and I felt I got bullied for no reason."

She was sure to add, "In no way am I mad or saying this is who she still is, this is just what happened to me.”

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Jenner and Vanna clearly don’t see eye-to-eye about what happened on the 2015 video shoot, but one things for sure: These two aren’t afraid to keep it real on the internet.