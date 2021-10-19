12 Kylie Jenner Halloween Costumes That Prove She's The Spooky Season Queen

‘Tis the season for ghosts, goblins, and slaytastic Halloween costumes. When All Hallows’ Eve rolls around, celebrities conjure up their best costume ideas and execute them to perfection. While most of us are DIY-ing our spooky ensembles, or picking up a pre-made costume from Party City, they’re shelling out the big bucks to have things custom-made for that extra “wow” factor. Of course, there are a few celebs who do it bigger and better than anyone else, and Kylie Jenner is known for bringing the heat.

In 2020, she and her friends memorably dressed up as the Power Rangers and had a low-key night together. So what will 2021 look like? Weeks before the Halloween holiday arrived, Jenner began uploading Halloween content to Instagram. She started off by channeling Freddy Krueger, but something tells me it's just the beginning of her epic Halloween content.

If you're in need of a little Halloween inspo yourself, or just can't get enough of Jenner's love of the holiday, join me in taking a walk down memory lane at all of her best Halloween costumes to date.

Bride of Chucky: 2014 More often than not, Jenner opts for a cute Halloween look. In 2014, she took a walk on the scary side when she dressed as Bride of Chucky with her ex, Tyga.

Christina Aguilera: 2016 Jenner loved her 2016 Christina Aguilera costume so much that she didn’t want to take it off. “Can I be XTINA forever,” she captioned her Instagram pic of the ensemble.

All-White Angel: 2017 Jenner had a devil on her shoulder in 2017 when she dressed up as an angel with her (former) bestie, Jordyn Woods, who wore all red.

Butterfly: 2018 The best part of Jenner’s 2018 butterfly costume? The adorable matching outfit she bought for baby Stormi.

Storm: 2018 Jenner is known for rocking multiple costumes each year. Another one of her unforgettable 2018 ensembles was the ultimate ode to her daughter, Stormi. Marvel superfans, unite!

Victoria's Secret Angel: 2018 Jenner isn’t a Victoria’s Secret Angel, but she sure looked the part in 2018 when she and her sisters all borrowed the brand’s famous wings.

Barbie: 2018 Life was looking very plastic and fantastic for Jenner in 2018 when she dressed up as a Barbie doll and completely nailed the look.

Madonna: 2019 Icons only! Jenner and her bestie, Stassie Karanikolaou, slayed like no other in 2019 when they dressed up as Madonna and Britney Spears. They even blessed fans with a mock musical performance.

The Little Mermaid’s Ariel: 2019 Jenner was one amazing siren in 2019 when she sported this glittering mermaid number.

Playboy Bunny: 2019 After his elaborate mermaid costume, Jenner opted for a more simple look when she rocked a classic Playboy bunny costume that same year.

Power Ranger: 2020 Best friends who Halloween together, stay together. Jenner and her friends were Halloween goals in 2020 when they each channeled a different power ranger. (Kylie was the red one, in case you can't tell!)