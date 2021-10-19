12 Kylie Jenner Halloween Costumes That Prove She's The Spooky Season Queen

‘Tis the season for ghosts, goblins, and slaytastic Halloween costumes. When All Hallows’ Eve rolls around, celebrities conjure up their best costume ideas and execute them to perfection. While most of us are DIY-ing our spooky ensembles, or picking up a pre-made costume from Party City, they’re shelling out the big bucks to have things custom-made for that extra “wow” factor. Of course, there are a few celebs who do it bigger and better than anyone else, and Kylie Jenner is known for bringing the heat.
In 2020, she and her friends memorably dressed up as the Power Rangers and had a low-key night together. So what will 2021 look like? Weeks before the Halloween holiday arrived, Jenner began uploading Halloween content to Instagram. She started off by channeling Freddy Krueger, but something tells me it's just the beginning of her epic Halloween content.
If you're in need of a little Halloween inspo yourself, or just can't get enough of Jenner's love of the holiday, join me in taking a walk down memory lane at all of her best Halloween costumes to date.