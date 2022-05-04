Kylie's Baby Boy Made The Cutest Appearance In This BTS Met Gala Video

Kylie Jenner has not publicly settled on a name for her baby boy, but that didn’t stop the youngest Kardashian sister from highlighting her little one in a recent behind-the-scenes 2022 Met Gala video on her YouTube channel.

On May 4, Kylie posted the video chronicling her Off-White dress’ journey from Italy to New York for fashion’s biggest night. Around the 2:30-minute mark, Kylie showed off her son and the Air Jordan shoes he was wearing. Notably, the video did not include her baby’s face.

“Look at my son’s cute shoes. He can’t even walk yet,” she said in the video.

Kylie and Travis Scott welcomed their second child together on Feb. 2. Initially, Kylie announced in an Instagram Story that her son was named Wolf Webster. He shares the same last name as Travis’ birth name, Jacques Webster; however, a few weeks later on Feb. 11 Kylie announced on her IG Story that they will be changing their son’s name.

“FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore,” she said. “We just really didn’t feel like it was him.”

The shot of her son’s shoes is the only glimpse Kylie shared of her son. The rest of the video highlighted Jenner’s numerous dress fittings. Her Met look received, well, a passionate response online, and Kylie opened up about her intention behind the outfit in the video.

“I wanted to do something big this year. Every year, I’ve basically worn some type of tight mermaid dress, so this year I wanted to just wear something big [and] do something different,” she said in the video. According to E! Online, Kylie previously attended the Met Gala annually from 2016 to 2019.

Kylie said she decided last minute to go to the Met Gala to honor the late designer Virgil Abloh. He founded the Off-White fashion label from which Kylie wore a gown to this year’s event, and Kylie explained they were supposed to go to the Met together in 2020.

“It feels right that [for] my Met comeback I’m going with Off-White,” she said in the video.