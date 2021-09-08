13 Memes About Kylie's 2nd Pregnancy That Will Have You LOL-ing

Any time Kylie Jenner posts a ~major~ announcement online, it spreads like wildfire. Her selfies, beauty tutorials, and adorable snapshots of Stormi consistently go viral, and she’s got more than 265 million people on the ‘gram watching her every move. So, when Jenner announced that she is pregnant on Sept. 7, her fanbase all but lost it. Jenner blessed fans with a heart-melting video announcing baby No. 2 and they can’t stop chattering about the fact the Kar-Jenner fam is growing by one more. They also have injected a little humor into their reactions, and each one will have you rolling on the floor laughing. These Kylie Jenner second pregnancy memes are pure gold.

Like the super sleuths they are, fans predicted the pregnancy months ago. Fans noticed Jenner avoided alcohol at her 24th birthday party, and also seemingly eliminated fish from her diet. Seeing as Jenner is a big sushi fan, this raised suspicions.

Jenner finally confirmed the rumors were true via Instagram in a 1-minute-and-30-second-long video posted on Sept. 7. The clip showed her and Travis Scott embracing after finding out they were expecting, and also showed the tender moment they told Kris Jenner. The clip had fans in their feels, but it also had them getting creative. Twitter filled with hilarious memes about Jenner’s baby-on-board.

While mama Jenner and Stormi were both over the moon about the baby, they were both the butt of jokes online.

Many of the fan memes were centered around the fact the announcement was hardly a surprise.

More than anything, the memes poked fun at how emotional fans were.

One thing’s for sure: Jenner has some comical fans out there.

It’s understandable fans are so shook by the baby announcement. Between the video’s sentimental music and the family’s happy tears, it’s hard not to shed a few tears at home. You can see Jenner’s video announcing baby No. 2 below.

Between the hilarious memes, and the touching video, there wasn’t a dry eye in sight after Jenner’s pregnancy announcement.