The first season of Sex and the City is particularly known for its daring sex scenes, and one iconic moment required such skill in the bedroom, that professionals were brought in. Kristin Davis revealed that the series hired porn stars to film an impressive love-making session, which led to one of the show’s most popular shots.

Davis spoke about the kinky topics Sex and the City would broach during the March 16 episode of her Are You a Charlotte? rewatch podcast. While recapping the show’s sixth episode, Davis recalled how the storyline of Miranda discovering her boyfriend’s spanking magazine felt much more taboo back in 1998.

“Spanking kinda seems pretty benign to today’s world [but] she has to go and talk to Carrie [Bradshaw] about it,” Davis said. The subject made her think about an even more well-known moment of hedonism that was coming up in her rewatch.

“Soon we’re gonna have all of us watching the people in the window,” Davis said. “When we, like, turn our heads sideways because we’re watching people have sex.”

She’s referring to the famous scene in Episode 11 of Season 1, in which the four leads watch in awe from Carrie’s window as her neighbors perform enviable sex acts. The clip of the women cocking their heads to the side in total captivation has become a widely used GIF.

HBO

And the ladies weren’t fully faking their shocked reactions. Davis revealed they were watching real porn stars go at it in that scene. “We hired two porn actors for [that],” Davis said. “Which I remember, we were like semi-traumatized about it.”

While the tawdry experience took her aback a bit at the time, Davis is glad those actors got a big moment now: “More power to them”

She can also see more clearly that the more out-there sex acts in the show’s first season were integral its mission statement. “It is kind of a theme in the beginning,” Davis said. “I guess it makes sense because Carrie is trying to, you know, investigate relationships and sex and [learn] what do people like? What do people do?”