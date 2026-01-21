It’s no secret that the final episode of And Just Like That wasn’t exactly well-received by longtime fans. And Kristin Davis can agree with one prominent complaint about spinoff-ending episode: it didn’t feel like a satisfying goodbye. In fact, Davis believes that because the finale didn’t provide a proper send-off, another Sex and the City project will need to get made to do the job.

Davis and her AJLT co-star Mario Cantone commiserated over how the show ended during the Jan. 19 episode of Davis’ Are You a Charlotte? podcast. “I just wanted one more season,” Cantone said, which Davis co-signed: “I agree, I absolutely wanted one more season, too.”

“I don’t care what anybody says. That was not a series finale. It was a season finale, but that wasn’t a series finale,” Cantone said.

Davis admitted that she still hasn’t watched the final AJLT episode, but she could tell that something felt very off after she filmed it. “I know what was on the page, and I know that when the girls and I got together for dinner and we were like, ‘Wait, what did we do and what did we do [in the series finale]?’ And we couldn’t really remember, which is not a good sign.”

HBO Max

Davis has hopes that she and her castmates will get another chance to bid a proper farewell to their characters. “In my mind, we’re going to do something else,” Davis said. “I don’t think it’ll be a whole season, but I think we will do something else.”

The actor also has a theory about why the series ended so suddenly. In August 2025, And Just Like That showrunner Michael Patrick King abruptly announced the show would be ending just two weeks before the final episode aired. David thinks that may have been because Carrie had finally, officially broken up with Aidan.

“I do feel like that’s part of the reason we ended AJLT, is because we ended Aidan,” Davis mused. “Once Aidan was really done, I feel like creatively there was an emptiness that Michael and Sarah Jessica didn’t have an immediate answer for. And they need to have that creative motor driving them. And they didn’t have that and I think they need that. That’s how they operate with the two of them together as a great creative partnership.”