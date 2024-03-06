KJ Apa and Clara Berry are officially over after about three and a half years together. On Feb. 25, the French model took to Instagram Stories, where she explained the breakup. The former couple share one son, Sasha Vai Keneti Apa, whom they welcomed in September 2021. Apparently, the transition to post-breakup life has been “going well” for the model, even if co-parenting has been a difficult adjustment.

Per E!, after a fan asked Berry if she and Apa were still together, she confirmed the split in French. Translated, she said, “No. You can see that I'm happier, no?” According to Berry, “everything is better" now that the duo is broken up. “I am free,” she added.

When it comes to their son, Berry said the split will actually be a good thing for him: "I think it's better to have parents, who are separated, who are happy and who can be the best version of themselves, than staying together in a situation that it not working."

Though Berry’s handling the breakup well, she admitted to some struggles with splitting custody to co-parent. “I am not with my son 50 percent of the time and therefore won't know 50 percent of his life,” she said. “That is something that is hard to accept.”

Per Berry, her son hasn’t seemed too affected by the split, still acting “very happy.”

In the past, Apa and Berry haven’t shied away from showing their family unit love on the ‘Gram — remember that time the Riverdale actor admitted to putting Berry’s breast milk in his coffee? Back in September 2021, when Sasha was born, Berry posted on IG, "He is a perfect perfection. I am the luckiest to have now two men of my life, filling my heart with this cosmic gigantic vast love.”

Despite their previous candor, don’t expect more breakup updates to come. On IG, Berry explained that she "didn't feel like talking" about it anymore. Still, it seems relatively amicable between the two of them. They were recently spotted hugging at the Lacoste show during Paris Fashion Week.