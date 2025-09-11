Kirsten Dunst isn’t interested in picking up the Spirit Stick anymore. Although the actor made previously comments about potentially bringing back her Bring It On character Torrance Shipman in rumored reboots, she has now changed her tune. Dunst explained why she does not think her iconic 2000 cheerleader comedy should be revisited.

When Entertainment Tonight asked Dunst if she’d return for a Bring It On sequel on Sept. 9, her response was a firm, “No.” “I’m like, leave good things where they are,” Dunst said. She continued by emphasizing how she doesn’t see it making sense for her: “I don’t need to put on a cheerleading outfit. I don’t even know what I would do, be a coach or something? Let’s leave it as it is.”

The clear-cut answer is a departure from what she said last year. In 2024, Entertainment Tonight asked a similar question about bringing back Bring It On. Back then, Dunst was hesitant, but more open to the idea. “I mean, it depends. Everyone's bringing back their stuff, right?” Dunst said at the time, adding, “As long as it's not embarrassing.”

Universal Pictures

Though Bring It On has spawned six sequels (the latest of which released in 2022), all of the follow-ups have starred unique casts, with none of the original movie’s stars ever returning to their iconic roles. However, there have been rumors for years that a true sequel to the original is in the works. In 2023, Gabrielle Union told Variety she’s been “developing a sequel forever” that would focus on the Toros’ rival team the Clovers.

Director Peyton Reed has also brought up discussions he’s had with Dunst and Union in recent years about a possible rebooted Bring It On. “We got together for the 20th anniversary, which was a couple of years ago and started talking about [it],” Reed told Entertainment Tonight in 2023. “We'd always been thinking about it: What if there's a legacy sequel that features the whole original cast? Obviously, 20 some years later, we would come at that movie from a totally different direction. And Gabrielle has not only ideas, but great ideas. So, that is something that I hope we can continue to discuss.”

Maybe Reed and Union are still interested in bringing back the cheer, but it sounds like Dunst is laying down her pom poms for good.