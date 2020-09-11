Brr! It's cold in here. I said there must be a sequel in the atmosphere. I said... well, I guess *technically* Gabrielle Union said a Bring It On sequel is in the atmosphere. In case you need your memory jogged, Union starred as Isis, the "mean girl" in the original 2000 film opposite Kirsten Dunst. Though the relatively low-budget movie wasn't expected to make a big impression, it quickly became a cult classic thanks to its fire routines, attractive cast, and heaps of quotable lines. And according to Union in a recent interview, fans might actually be getting another spirit finger-worthy film — with the original cast.

Of course, the Bring It On franchise actually already has a handful of sequels following the original film (five, in fact), but none of them were released in theaters, nor did they have the original cast. So, sure, they happened. But the films didn't continue the story of Torrance (Dunst), Isis (Union), Cliff (Jesse Bradford), or Missy (Eliza Dushku), so did they even count?

During a segment of The Late Late Show with James Corden on Sept. 9, Union said there's a very good chance fans will finally get the sequel they've been waiting 20 years (!!) for.

According to Union, the original cast is on board with the idea. "We actually did a public panel a couple of weeks ago and they asked about it, and we all were like, ‘We’re in. We’re absolutely in,'” Union told Corden. In the panel, Union and Dunst mused over what a potential sequel could look like, discussing things like running the PTA or becoming cheer coaches themselves.

As for whether the sequel will actually come to fruition or it's all talk, Union is confident it'll make its way to fans' screens — and it could be all thanks to — of all things — Netflix's hit docuseries Cheer. "It’s absolutely going to happen," she said to Corden. "I think because we all got obsessed with Cheer on Netflix. And it kind of brought back the whole love of cheerleading. And we kind of want to see where these people would be 20 years later.”

This means it's time to work on your front handspring (or your "step out, round off back handspring step out, round off back handspring, full twisting layout," if you're up for it), because real sequel to the cult classic might be gifted to the world.