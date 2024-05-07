Kim Kardashian & Lana Del Rey's Met Gala Photo Has Fans Talking

Kim Kardashian and Lana Del Rey spent some time together on the Met Gala red carpet on May 6. The duo posed for photos and even did a joint interview, causing some speculation from fans, particularly Swifties.

“Lana Del Rey with Kim Kardashian feels directly pointed at Taylor,” one fan tweeted. Another wrote, “the fact that lana is friends with kim AND taylor just doesn’t sit right with me.” Others brought up the fact that Del Rey also worked with Kardashian on a Valentine’s Day Skims campaign back in January. “Lana being friends with Taylor and constantly collaborating with Kim is f*cking confusing to me.”

ICYMI, during their walk up the Met steps, Kardashian and Del Rey posed together. They also answered questions about each other. At one point, Kardashian was asked what she loved about Del Rey. Her response? “Everything.” When the same question was posed to Del Rey, she quipped, “This waistline.” The duo even stopped to chat to Vogue.

While some Swifties considered this a betrayal, considering Del Rey’s close friendship with Swift, others pointed out that her connection to Kardashian goes way back. In fact, Del Rey sang (for free) at Kardashian’s wedding to Kanye West in May 2014. “swifties need to stfu about lana and kim together, lana performed at her wedding in [2014] so yeah they’re going to take pics together,” one fan wrote on X, formerly called Twitter. “i didn’t see taylor give lana flowers until 2019 so…”

Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Del Rey’s interactions with Kardashian weren’t the only thing that got fans talking. During a red carpet interview with Entertainment Tonight, Del Rey was asked about her favorite song on The Tortured Poets Department. Del Rey answered, “It’s the one, ‘Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?’ Whatever that title was.” Her response — plus, all the Kardashian photo opps — prompted one fan to speculate, “Lana and Taylor definitely beefing.”

But before “Snow On The Beach” stans get too worried, Del Rey did also say the TTPD album as a whole was “beautiful.”