Kim K Is Still Gushing Over Kanye West Despite Their Divorce

Since filing for divorce from ex-husband Kanye West in February 2021, Kim Kardashian West has been gracing headlines with one big move after the next. Her company, SKIMS, designed the 2020 USA Olympic athletes’ loungewear in June, she hosted Saturday Night Live in October, and in the same month, teamed up with Fendi for her FENDI s SKIMS campaign. In other words, the reality superstar turned business mogul is always doing something, so where does she get all of this motivation from? Kim Kardashian says Kanye West is the “most inspirational person” to her, and even though the pair is divorced, they’re proving to still be an undeniably unstoppable power couple.

While Kimye will surely be missed, they’ll never be forgotten. As the parents of four continue to navigate their lives separately, it’s clear there’s a lot of respect between the two. For one, Kardashian still goes by her married name of Kim Kardashian West, and even though she walked the carpet alone, Kim and Kanye wore matching all-black outfits to the 2021 Met Gala together. In an Oct. 25 interview with WSJ Magazine, Kardashian explained how much she and the Grammy-winning rapper are still sharing their lives in their own way, starting with her business.

"He has a piece of SKIMS himself and gives [the team] inspiration but also information," she said. "I think he enjoys the process."

Known for his simplicity, Kanye has also affected the future of Kardashian's other businesses. "He expressed that there were too many branding situations. He's always super simple," she shared. "I really wanted to condense my beauty brands. I wanted one place, one website, where everything can live."

Kardashian sold 20 percent of KKW Beauty to Coty Inc. back in 2020 and since then, her brand's website has been mostly bare except for a promise to her customers. "We're currently away working on a more modern, elevated, sustainable brand and customer experience — the way Kim has always envisioned."

Kim expanded on this in her WSJ Magazine interview, saying, "I feel like it's going to be my baby, I'll have my beauty brand and SKIMS. I can really nourish it and flourish it more if it [were] all condensed into one."

In whatever way Kardashian decides to revamp her businesses, I have a feeling she’ll get lots of advice from her ex-husband. She said, "Kanye will always be the most inspirational person to me."