Kim K Opened Up About How "Lonely" She Felt In Her Marriage To Kanye

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February, but months later, Kimye is making headlines daily — especially as the SKIMS founder spills more tea on why, exactly, she ended things with the Sunday Service Choir leader. In early June, she expressed frustration over her husband’s relocation to Wyoming. Now, Kim Kardashian said her marriage to Kanye West made her “lonely.”

You might say a chapter of Kardashian’s life is coming to a close. Not only is she divorcing Kanye, but the show that propelled her and her family’s rise to international stardom, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, just ended after 20 wild seasons. Despite its lengthy run, though, the show was never short of ~drama~. In its series finale that aired on June 10, Kardashian revealed what we’ve all been low-key wondering: how she felt emotionally while married to a character like West for seven years. The answer? Not so good. Le sigh.

In a previous KUWTK episode, fans found out Kardashian was heartbroken about being unable to “support [West’s] every move and go follow him all over the place”; she felt it was her responsibility to stay in Los Angeles to take care of her and West’s four kids. However, that wasn’t the full story. In last night’s finale, Kardashian cited her desire for happiness and a fulfilling relationship as the driving forces behind her separation.

Ian West - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

“I'm going to a therapist," Kardashian told her mother, Kris Jenner. “Let me work on myself and see where I'm at — and that's what I'm so excited for, just like, waking up at 40 and realizing like, I just want total happiness. I know obviously complete bliss is like, not a full reality, but if I can have it more of the majority of the time, that's all I want to do, wherever that takes me… So that's what I'm working on figuring out how to get there. I just feel like I've worked so hard in life to achieve everything that I've wanted to, and I've lived up to my expectations."

Kardashian said she felt she had no romantic partner to share her life with (as Kayne was often away from her and the kids): "Like I [do have people in my life] — obviously my kids and everything — but am I just gonna sit here and think, 'Okay, my kids fulfill me, and I'm good?'” she asked.

It’s awesome to hear Kardashian addressing her desires full-on — but she admitted she was in denial about how isolated she felt for quite some time.

“I never thought I was lonely,” she said. “I always thought that's totally fine, I could just have my kids, my husband moves from state to state… And I just am on this ride with him, and I was okay with that and then [after my 40th birthday], I realized like, 'No, I don't want a husband that lives in a completely different state to me.'”

The saddest of Kardashian admitted she and West had their most tension-free moments when he wasn’t even living in the same state as her. “I thought, 'Oh my God, that's when we're getting along the best,' but then that is sad to me, and that's not what I want,” she confessed.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The KKW Beauty founder also noted she wants to be with someone she can enjoy simple pleasures alongside — like geeking out over the same TV show or hitting the gym together, which is so freaking relatable.

“The little things are what I don't have,” she said. “I have all the big things. I have the extravagant, everything you could possibly imagine… And I'm grateful for those experiences — but I think I'm ready for the smaller experiences that I think will mean a lot."

Props to Kardashian for treating herself to some change. We love to see it!