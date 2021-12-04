Kim K Cleared The Air After Fans Assumed Her Latest IG Pic Shaded Larsa Pippen

Kim Kardashian is clearing the air after fans assumed she was making a dig. The reality star might not have had the best timing when it came to her latest social media post, but she swears that her recent Instagram caption had nothing to do with former friend Larsa Pippen. Here’s why Kim Kardashian says her Instagram wasn’t shading Larsa Pippen, despite its appearances.

When Kim K posted an Instagram picture with her friend La La Anthony on Thursday, Dec. 2, fans jumped to the conclusion that her caption was subtly throwing shade. “They can steal your recipe, but the sauce won't taste the same,” wrote the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star. Soon after she posted it, though, some fans concluded that the statement was a reference to her ex-friend Pippen. That’s because the recent trailer for the Real Housewives of Miami saw Pippen accused of “trying to become the new Kim Kardashian.” Quickly pointing out the connection to the post, Kardashian has since shut down the rumors that she was throwing any shade.

In response to a fan’s tweet that read, “if this is the shade she was throwing, im am alll here for the pettiness,” Kardashian denied that she was referencing bad blood. “No shade throwing, I don't do subs,” the reality star tweeted on Dec. 3.

The shade rumors began due to the teaser for Season 4 of The Real Housewives of Miami, which dropped on Nov. 30, a couple days before Kardashian’s post. The trailer shows Adriana de Moura say that Pippen was trying to copy Kim K. In the clip, de Moura was clearly upset with Pippen. “You left this group of women, come back with a butt as big as Kim Kardashian's, trying to become the new Kim Kardashian, which you're never going to be,” said de Moura.

The argument had even more significance since Kardashian and Pippen fell out in 2020. Although the two used to be inseparable, in June 2020, fans noticed that Pippen didn’t attend Khloé Kardashian’s birthday party. Then, that July, eagle-eyed fans also discovered that the whole Kardashian clan had unfollowed Pippen and vice versa.

The confirmation of the end of their friendship came when Pippen stated that she and the KUWTK reality star had grown apart during a November interview with The Hollywood Raw. “I love you [Kim], you and I are best friends, we’ve been through everything together, I would never do anything to jeopardize our relationship, we’re like sisters, we’re family, but if you have to unfollow me to make your home a better place, do it,” Pippen said. She went on to blame Kanye West for their relationship turning sour. “He talks so much about me being this and that and this and that. I just feel like Kanye was in a place where he really didn’t trust anyone with Kim,” Pippen revealed.

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As for Kim K, she’s never made a public statement about the end of the friendship. However, a source close to the Kardashians reportedly told E! they had a falling out due to Pippen “talking behind their backs.”

It seems like Kim K and Pippen will never reignite their friendship, though stranger things have happened. Whatever the case, though, Kim K’s Instagram wasn’t connected to the drama.