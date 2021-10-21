These Tributes To Kim K On Her 41st Birthday Really Spread The Love

Kim Kardashian’s friends and family showered her with love on her 41st birthday. On Thursday, Oct. 21, the reality star received heartfelt messages from her mother, Kris Jenner, as well as her sisters Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner. You need to see the tributes to Kim Kardashian on her 41st birthday because they include so many throwback pics of her as a young girl.

Kris was the first to send a message to Kim on social media. She shared several pictures of the SKIMS founder through the years with a lengthy caption congratulating Kim on her big day. “Happy Birthday to my beautiful daughter @kimkardashian!!!!” Kris began her post. “I can hardly believe how fast time flies by! You are in the prime of your life with four gorgeous children and living your best life!!”

Kris called Kim “the most amazing” mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and confidant, and said, “Thank you for this amazing journey we are on together... I am beyond proud of you my beautiful daughter. I am so blessed that God chose me to be your mommy and I love you more than you will ever know!!!” Check out Kris’ Instagram for Kim’s 41st birthday below.

Khloé shared an equally thoughtful message on her own IG. “Happy birthday my Keek a Leak!!! My entire life, I have adored you. Even when you didn’t think so, I was watching in amazement,” she wrote. “I still am enamored by you. I am Constantly in awe. In awe of your bravery, your stillness, generosity, your unicorn-like beauty, your confidence, your ability to give to so many people all at once. I can go on and on and on about the ways you take my breath away.”

“I am so impressed by the woman, mother, sibling, friend you are to us all. Somehow you balance it all friends, family, business, law school…. It’s really something to witness Keeks,” Khloé continued. “Your heart is made out of magic and your spirit is pure and gentle. I know for certain, that no matter what happens to any of us, we will always be OK because we have one another.”

Khloé finished her message by telling Kim, “I love you beyond description!! In every lifetime before and later, I love you. Until the end of time, I love you!!! @kimkardashian.”

Kourtney also shared a series of throwback pictures with Kim on her IG Story, including one of the sisters sitting in high chairs as toddlers. “Happy birthday to my built-in best friend,” the Poosh founder wrote alongside the adorable pic. Another photo showed Kim and Kourtney as children being held by their late father, Robert Kardashian.

Over on her IG Story, Kendall posted a few photos of herself and her big sister. The first showed Kim as a teenager holding baby Kendall along with the caption, “Happy birthday to my beautiful sister! @kimkardashian.”

A second photo showed Kim lying on her bed with Kendall sitting on her lap. “Best buddies since the day I popped out @kimkardashian,” Kendall wrote.

Meanwhile, Kylie’s birthday message for Kim was short and sweet. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY GORGEOUS SISTER @KIMKARDASHIAN.”

Happy 41st birthday, Kim!