Kim K Admitted She Has Some ~Concerns~ About Her Kids Watching 'KUWTK'

Keeping Up With The Kardashians propelled Kim Kardashian’s career to unimaginable heights, but she has reservations about letting her kids watch the show that made her career. The reality star revealed why she would rather her kids not watch the long-running show, at least for now. But will Kim Kardashian ever let her kids watch Keeping Up With The Kardashians? Here’s the deal.

Kim recently sat down for a heart-to-heart with Scott Disick about raising families. In a sneak peek for the May 20 episode of KUWTK, Kim explained her reasoning for not wanting to introduce her kids — North, Saint, Psalm, and Chicago — to the series.

"Recently the kids have asked to see the show but I'm really hesitant just because me personally, I'm going to have to explain a lot,” she told Scott. "I'm just not ready for the kids to see it yet... at least North.”

North is Kim’s eldest child (and therefore the most impressionable), so it makes sense why she wants to hold off on introducing them to the show’s dramatics. However, Scott saw things differently, and actually encouraged Kim to be transparent with them.

"I'm just thinking like they're going to watch it at some point," Scott said. "It's their life. At what point do we sit them down and say, 'You're allowed to go through these seasons and see what mom and dad did all these years?'"

Kim hasn’t had a KUWTK viewing party with her kids just yet, but they have found a few snippets of the show on social media, she said.

"They do the crying scene from Bora Bora, pretty much all my crying scenes," Kim told Scott. "She'll come in and go, 'Mom, I lost my earring!' She'll, like, do that as a joke and I'm like, 'You have no idea what that is.'"

The part of KUWTK she’s most scared for her kids to watch? The episodes featuring Kris Humphries, the NBA player Kim was married to for just 72 days.

Despite being raised by a celebrity mom, Kim has said her kids are “extremely normal” and she plans to keep it that way.