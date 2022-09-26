Don't Worry Darling Star KiKi Layne Revealed Many Of Her Scenes Were Cut

Don’t Worry Darling has a stacked cast full of A-list talent... but you might not see a lot of its stars as much as you’d expect. In particular, If Beale Street Could Talk breakout KiKi Layne only shows up for a few scenes, despite being one of the main housewife characters in the movie’s mysterious town of Victory. Apparently, her character Margaret Watkins was initially going to play a bigger part in the new psychological thriller, but KiKi Layne revealed most of her Don’t Worry Darling scenes were cut in an Instagram following the movie’s premiere.

Layne was cast alongside other buzzy stars Gemma Chan, Kate Berlant, and Sydney Chandler as the strange-acting housewives who befriend Florence Pugh’s Alice during their time in Victory; they also serve as part of the key to Alice realizing the town may not be what it seems. However, although her character Margaret is important to the plot, she doesn’t really get a ton of screen time. And Layne herself took notice of that. On the film’s opening weekend, Layne shared that “most of” the scenes she had with her onscreen husband Ari’el Stachel wound up on the cutting room floor.

“They cut us from most of the movie, but we thriving in real life,” Layne wrote on a Sept. 25 Instagram post, sharing some sweet behind-the-scenes snaps with Stachel.

The IG post also seemed to be confirmation that Layne and Stachel sparked a real-life romance while working on the movie, with Layne writing that she “got [her] man” and Stachel sharing his own tribute post to Layne, writing that he was “thirsty the second [he] met her.” The coupling would be the second major romance to spring from the Don’t Worry Darling set, as star Harry Styles and director Olivia Wilde also famously began dating while making the movie.

Stachel also confirmed most of his scenes were cut from the movie in a TikTok, dancing in front of tweets from fans who were disappointed he wasn’t featured more. His caption read, “When you end up on the cutting room floor.”

Layne went on to highlight one of her favorite elements that was cut from the movie, posting a vibrant red dress complete with satin gloves and stunning jewelry that Margaret apparently wore in a deleted scene. “My favorite costume designed by @AriannePhillips didn’t make it into #DontWorryDarling,” she shared to her IG story.

Instagram/@KiKiLayne

Although Layne and Stachel didn’t get to be in as much of the movie as they may have expected, it sure doesn’t sound like they’re worrying, darling. Their onscreen romance seemingly carried over into real life, so at least they may have walked away from the project with a very meaningful connection.

Don’t Worry Darling is in theaters now.