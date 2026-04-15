Khloé Kardashian is hitting back at Lamar Odom’s claims in his Netflix documentary, Untold: The Life & Death of Lamar Odom. During an April 15 episode of her Khloé in Wonder Land podcast, Kardashian addressed Odom’s comments in the new series about the true intentions behind their marriage.

In the March 31 doc, Odom’s best friend Anthony “Pumpkin” Booker said that he pursued Kardashian to “better his future” by using her “mad connections.” Odom also hinted at ulterior motives in marrying her, saying, “I’m watching how she lives and their lifestyle. I’m like, ‘This is how I want to live.’”

Following the doc release, Kardashian called out Odom for his claims — especially considering she only participated in the doc “as a favor” to him. “You’re asking me to be in your documentary and behind the scenes, you and your friends are all saying you were with me just for fame?” she said on her podcast. “That’s some f*cked up sh*t. I feel so dumb. I spent hours and time doing this documentary as a favor. I’m not paid one penny.”

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Before agreeing to participate, she was promised that it would be a “positive” reflection. "I said, 'I want to make sure this is a positive piece. I don't really want to go down this road if it's negative. He's been through enough,’” she recalled "Everyone was like, 'No, it's amazing. It's going to be really positive. He's the one doing it. He's the one asking.’”

“I feel so dumb,” she said, adding that she’s “pissed” about the situation.

“Now Lamar is doing press insinuating that I'm a liar. You're not now going to on saying that I wasn't the one that helped him,” she said. (During an April episode of Today with Jenna & Sheinnelle, Odom somewhat downplayed Kardashian’s role in saving his life after his 2015 overdose, giving most of the credit to God, instead).

"All I did was tell the story that I was asked by you to tell, but now to, like, play in my face and now to act like I didn't do any of the things I did and insinuate I'm a liar is crazy," she added. "I feel played."