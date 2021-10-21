Khloé K Says True Picked A "Shady" Halloween Costume For Her This Year

No one slays the Halloween holiday quite like the KarJenners, and Khloé Kardashian already has her 20201 costume on lock. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has been known to whip up the perfect mother-daughter look with her 3-year-old daughter, True, and this year will be no different. However, Kardashian admits she got the short end of the stick this year when it came to their joint costume. While little True is preparing to be Princess Moana, she’s asked that Khloé Kardashian be Pua the pig from the Disney movie this Halloween.

Kardashian dished all about her 2021 plans with her daughter during an Oct. 21 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. While the mother-daughter duo nail it each year with their meticulously planned costumes, Koko admitted this year’s look may not have been her first pick. "True's going to be Moana, and she wants me to be Pua the pig," she told the talk show host. "So, it's a little shady of her, but that's OK. I will be Pua for True."

DeGeneres applauded Kardashian for taking one for the team with her pig costume. “You’re a good mother,” she told the star.

You can watch Kardashian’s interview with DeGeneres below.

What else is on the docket for the KarJenners this Halloween? Trick-or-treating and parties, of course. “Kendall normally has a birthday party every Halloween. I’m not sure if she’s doing that yet, so it’s kind of last minute. But I know prior, we all go to Kim’s,” Kardashian said. The reality star also told DeGeneres they will be “trick or treating for sure.”

The Kardashians have continuously proven they have a go big or go home mentality when it comes to Halloween. In 2020, KoKo rocked a glamorous Cleopatra costume while Tristan Thompson channeled Mark Antony. Of course, True was their baby princess. The year before, Kardashian sported a Cruella de Vil costume and True dressed up as her Dalmatian pup. But something tells me their Moana costume will be their most special yet, even if being a pig wasn’t Kardashian’s first choice.