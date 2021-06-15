Khloé Explained Why Kourtney Became So Difficult To Work With On 'KUWTK'

Old habits die hard, and even though Keeping Up With The Kardashians is ending, the sisters are still bringing plenty of drama to the table. In a teaser trailer for the show’s finale, Khloé got real about what annoyed her the most about filming with her sister Kourtney. Apparently it all boiled down to how much she was willing (or wasn’t willing) to share about her personal life. Khloé Kardashian’s explanation on why Kourtney was difficult to work with was about transparency.

In the sneak peek, Khloé is heard telling Andy Cohen how “frustrating” things became when her sisters weren’t all on the same page. While she and Kim were pretty open about their personal lives, Kourtney simply wasn’t.

"Kim and I have had this conversation really openly. We feel like we give so much and maybe others aren't holding up their end of the deal too,” the reality star said.

Khloé said the felt the dynamic became “unfair” over time. "If other people are going through things and choosing not to share, that's when it's unfair," she explained, before pointing out Kourt wasn’t willing to talk about her love life on-camera.

"We weren't even allowed to talk about it. We're not saying to put him on [the show], but Kourtney wouldn't even let us mention him."

Judging from Khloé’s remarks, the reunion is going to be a heated one, and after 14 years of dramatics, it’s only fitting major tea is spilled on the reunion show stage. She may not have been vocal about her love life on the show, but Kourt candidly spoke out about her relationship with Scott Disick in another preview for the segment.

When TV host Andy Cohen asked if her relationship with Disick would have turned out differently if it wasn’t so public, Kourt’s answer was “probably,” adding that “substance abuse was the deal-breaker.”

The Kardashian sisters don’t always see eye-to-eye, and even after the end of their show, they’ve still got a few things to hash out.