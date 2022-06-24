I’m Still Making Sense Of Khloé Saying Pantry Organization Is A Turn On

Khloé Kardashian is the latest star to take on the Hot Ones interview challenge. “It's the show with hot questions and even hotter wings,” host Sean Evans said at the start of their video. Let’s just say things definitely got spicy during the June 23 episode, when Khloé began flirting with Evans over — wait for it — kitchen pantries.

It all started when Evans congratulated Khloé on her new dream home and called her kitchen pantry the “most organized and impressive” one he’s “ever seen in my life.”

Khloé had the best reaction to Evans’ comments. “I don’t know if you’re flirting with me, but that’s the best flirting you could ever give me — complimenting my pantry,” she said. “Sure, whatever you want, you’re gonna get after this.”

Things only got more interesting when Khloé began describing her organization process. “My goal for my pantry is I didn’t want tons of plastic and so I had to find Lazy Susans and I might have stained them. If they came in one color wood I stained them a different color,” she explained, before adding, “I love a good organized anything. It’s a big turn-on for me — as you can see.”

Khloé continued flirting with Evans and said, “It’s getting a little hotter. I don’t know if it’s you or the wings or all the pantry talk. Oh my God. I think it’s the pantry talk. Keep talking organization and I’m good to go.”

Evans joked, “You might have to defog that lense here before we move on.”

Fans couldn’t get enough of their chemistry. “I ship Sean Evans and Khloe Kardashian after watching this Hot Ones episode,” one fan said.

“khloe kardashian flirting w sean evans on her hot ones interview … she is so me,” another said.

“sean evans really paved into khloe kardashian's heart through her... pantries,” another said.

I’m officially demanding Khloé return to Hot Ones for round two!