Kevin Can F*** Himself Again In Season 2

Fans of Annie Murphy already knew you can’t keep the woman behind a little bit Alexis down. Now AMC has agreed, renewing her series, Kevin Can F*** Himself, for a second season. The series, which was a delightfully bizarre twist up of sitcom hilarity and prestige TV darkness, ended on a cliffhanger, but it wasn’t definite the series would get a chance to tell Kevin to screw himself some more. Lucky for everyone, Kevin Can F*** Himself Season 2 will be heading our way, so raise your middle fingers in triumph.

Warning: Spoilers for Kevin Can F*** Himself Season 1 follow. AMC’s series initially billed itself as the next in a line of series that uses sitcom life’s tropes as a metaphor for a trap. Like both Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’s final season and WandaVision, the promise of perfect domesticity hides a monster in the center of the story. In this case, Kevin, the technical star of the world in which they live. Annie’s character, Allison, married him, believing that she wanted to live in this perfect circus, one half of the couple that’s the center of attention. But a decade in, she’s discovered wedded bliss was a lie; she’s married to a controlling abuser who has wrecked any chance of her having independence. From jobs to schooling to friends, he’s taken any opportunity she’s had away from her, leaving her utterly unable to escape.

This being television, she does the sensible thing and tries to murder him, slowly bringing the tomboy of the crowd, Patty, over to her side. But her efforts fail, and by the end of the season, she and Patty’s friendship has dissolved, much like any other chance she’s had at happiness.

Unfortunately, Kevin’s BFF, the buffoonish Neil, turns out not to be as dumb as he seems, and having realized Allison is trying to kill the only thing he has in his life. He attempts to strangle Allison — only for Patty to rush in at the last minute and save her, ordering Neil to keep his mouth shut.

With the majority of the household now in on Allison’s murderous leanings (save Kevin and his equally obnoxious father), fans have many questions about where Season 2 is headed. Here’s what we know.

Kevin Can F*** Himself Season 2 Renewal

Jojo Whilden/AMC

On Aug. 27, 2021, about a month after Kevin Can F*** Himself’s finale, AMC announced it would move ahead with a Season 2 order. Fans had been concerned, as the series was not a major mover on the broadcast cable channel. But on streaming service AMC+, where it technically debuted first, the series was a hit, with AMC Networks calling it “the biggest new series launch in the history of the service” and “the most watched series on AMC+” according to Deadline.

Kevin Can F*** Himself Season 2 Cast

Annie Murphy will return for the second season of Kevin as Allison, the long-suffering wife of the titular character. Mary Hollis Inboden will also be back as Allison’s BFF, Patty, with whom she now has an unshakeable bond. Alex Bonifer plays Neil O’Connor, Patty’s brother and now the third person in the group to know about Allison’s plans.

Also presumably returning for another season: Eric Petersen as Kevin McRoberts, the manbaby Allison is saddled with, and Brian Howe as Peter McRoberts, Kevin’s father, with who Allison is also basically saddled.

Kevin Can F*** Himself Season 2 Plot

Jojo Whilden/AMC

Though there is no official synopsis for the new season, Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks, was quoted as saying this about the second season: “It’s Kevin’s world, Allison’s just living in it. Or is she?”

What that means time will only tell. Perhaps this will be the season where Allison gives Kevin the old heave-ho.

Kevin Can F*** Himself Season 2 Release Date

AMC Networks did not confirm a specific release date. However, the announcement said the second season was expected to debut with eight more episodes on AMC and AMC+ in 2022.

All eight episodes of Kevin Can F*** Himself Season 1 are streaming on AMC+.