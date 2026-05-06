Kesha says she's celibate except when she's in Italy,

Kesha opened up about celibacy during a May 6 episode of Call Her Daddy. During the interview, the singer shared that she’s mostly celibate with one important exception: whenever she’s in Italy.

When Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper asked the “Praying” singer about “reclaiming [her] sexuality,” she said that it was a “miracle.” Kesha added, “I'm celibate except for when I'm in Italy.” As the conversation continued, Kesha clarified, “Well, I mean, like, mostly. Celibate was the goal. Progress, not perfection.”

According to the singer, she’s practicing celibacy because of her habit of “loving a red flag in a partner” — something she sings about in her song “Red Flag.” She explained, “This is why I've been mostly celibate, and I'm going to remain very single on purpose because we have worked on this trait of mine.”

Kesha also revealed how she experiences pleasure these days. “I actually masturbate to gratitude meditations,” she told Cooper. At Cooper’s disbelief, Kesha told her, “Don't knock it ‘til you try it.”

According to the singer, she starts every day with gratitude meditation. “Literally, when I got my freedom, I was like, I'm pissed about a lot of stuff, but one of the things is that pleasure... I keep coming back to pleasure. It is OK as a woman to feel pleasure in this world,” she said. “When you go through things, pleasure is not the number one neural pathway that your brain always goes to ... and I had to reprogram that, and I do it every f*cking day, and I'm not even embarrassed about it.”

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Apparently, this masturbation practice also plays into her decision to remain mostly celibate. “This is why I am celibate is because I'm calling in a f*cking king. It's time for my king,” she said. “My p*ssy is manifesting with gratitude that my king is coming because your body has to align with your reality before it shows up in your life.”

Cooper asked, “So are there kings in Italy?” Kesha confirmed, “There are some f*cking kings in Italy. Yeah, girl.”