Kendall Enters The Liv & Kaylor Drama In An Exclusive Beyond The Villa Clip

The chaos within the Love Island USA villa was one thing, but things are getting even wilder on the new spinoff series Love Island: Beyond the Villa. In the first two episodes, Season 6 besties Liv and Kaylor suddenly turned on one another, creating a rift in the once-tight-knit group of former islanders. And now, in an exclusive clip from this week’s new episode, Kendall is adding even more heat to the tension — whether he’s meaning to or not.

In Elite Daily’s first look at Beyond the Villa Episode 3, Kenny contemplates hanging out with Connor despite his girlfriend JaNa’s distaste for him, and Serena has a not-so-ideal first meeting with a very important part of Kordell’s life: his cat Milo. But the real juicy stuff comes courtesy of Kendall, who’s adding even more fuel to Kaylor and Liv’s already tense animosity.

The preview shows Liv freaking out after she discovers Kendall has invited Kaylor’s situationship (Kaleb Winterburn, a member of TikTok collective The Montana Boyz) to a party. “I feel I’ve been put in an awkward situation, because Kendall said to him last night he could come,” Liv vents to JaNa and Kenny. “Like, Kendall, what the hell!? Stop being messy! I’m just trying to have fun!”

Kaylor has mentioned hooking up with Kaleb on the show. However, she’s currently dating talent agent Torin Dunn.

When the party starts, Kendall finds himself in both Liv and Kaylor’s crosshairs.

“Why did you invite Kaleb?” Liv questions her friend. “You know me and Kaylor are on rough terms. You know she doesn’t want him there. I can’t keep doing this, Kenny.”

Kaylor is just as upset when she find out. “Why would you do that? Kendall,” Kaylor says. “What the f*ck is going on? Sh*t’s f*cking annoying.”

Last summer on Love Island USA Season 6, Kendall was similarly called out for seemingly stoking drama during the Casa Amor twist. Maybe he’s just a magnet for messiness.

Episode 3 of Love Island: Beyond the Villa will stream on Peacock at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 24.