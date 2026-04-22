Another Oscar nominee has found his way into the Kardashian-Jenner sphere. Though Jacob Elordi has been an acquaintance of Kendall Jenner for a while, the two have gotten much closer recently. The relationship seemed to evolve from friends to something more in the past month, especially after reports of a steamy make-out session at Coachella. Now, sources are confirming the duo have been quietly feeling out a potential romance.

“They’ve been hanging out and getting to know each other the last couple months,” a source told People on April 21. The update comes about a month after Jenner and Elordi were pictured deep in conversation at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party on March 15. The speculation around their relationship heated up earlier this month, when they were reportedly seen making out at a Coachella after-party on April 11. Celebrity gossip site Deuxmoi cited “several sources” who claimed Jenner and Elordi were “all over each other” at the event.

According to The Daily Mail, Jenner and Elordi have been an item since February, with awards season playing a big role in their connection. “It helps that they have both been in Los Angeles a lot for the past couple of months, it has really given them time to bond,” the outlet’s source said.

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Elordi’s recent Oscars run also brought him closer to Kendall’s sister Kylie, who reportedly played matchmaker after she attended several events with her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet.

“Kylie was around Jacob a lot during Timothée’s award season marathon,” the source explained. “Kylie liked him and thought he would be good for Kenny so she was like, girl, get on it, date this guy already ... Kylie is the alpha sister and pushed Kenny to start a romance with Jacob because she wanted to set up double dates with Timothée.”

Jenner and Elordi have run in similar circles for years, with Elordi’s on-again-off-again ex Olivia Jade Giannulli having a friendship with the Kardashian-Jenners. Elordi reportedly attended Jenner’s birthday party back in 2022. But now, it seems that the pair is exploring a much deeper connection.