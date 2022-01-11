Kendall Finally Addressed The Extra AF Wedding Dress She Got Dragged For Wearing

Kendall Jenner caused a lot of hoopla when she wore a slinky black dress to her best friend’s wedding in November, and it was a look fans won’t soon forget. Many fans online said they thought the dress was too sexy for a formal affair, and Jenner received a lot of criticism for her outfit choice. Now, she’s finally speaking out about the infamous dress.

Jenner and Lauren Perez have been friend’s for years, and you’ve probably seen one of their super chic selfies at one point or another. So of course, Jenner made the trip to Perez’s wedding ceremony in Miami Beach, along with a gaggle of other famous pals. What she probably didn’t expect? The backlash she would get for wearing a sexy black dress with cutouts across the front.

After photos were posted from the wedding, the shade came rolling in. One fan went as far to say, "Inappropriate outfit at a wedding @kendalljenner, I'm embarrassed for you. #cringe.” But not so fast, because Perez was sure to hype her friend up and made it clear there was no bad blood over the dress. "LOOKED STUNNING AND I LOVED IT!" she said in a reply to one fan.

As it turns out, Jenner even asked for her friend’s approval before rocking the sexy number. "Obvi, asked for your approval in advance, too," Jenner responded to Perez's comment. "We love a beach wedding."

It makes sense Jenner would want to point out it was a beach wedding. Weddings on the beach are generally much more casual and don’t require the same kind of formality as wedding held elsewhere. Plus, Jenner was hardly the only one in a skin-baring ensemble. Plus, she wasn’t the only star who grabbed attention. Celebs like Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber were also in attendance.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

The KarJenners are notorious for breaking the rules (especially when it comes to fashion) and the Perez wedding was no different.