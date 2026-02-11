Kelsea Ballerini Comments On Post About Cheating Amid Breakup Rumors

Kelsea Ballerini is dropping hints about what may have happened between her and Chase Stokes. In February, the couple reportedly called it quits for good after months of breaking up and getting back together. Now, it seems like Ballerini may be leaving clues about what happened behind closed doors.

Over the course of their nearly three-year relationship, Ballerini and Stokes were open about their romance — frequently doing interviews about each other, sharing gush-worthy posts, and bringing PDA to red carpets. But when things got messy between them back in November, the couple was less forthcoming, opting instead to share vague posts on social media about their status. Now, it seems like some of the ambiguity is coming to an end.

On Feb. 10, country musician Ashley Cooke shared an Instagram post of lyrics about infidelity: “Whiskey nights wandering eyes make messes / hiding phones ‘idks’ make questions / towns talk and the truth starts spreading / don’t you know crossing lines makes Xs.”

Ballerini shared her thoughts in the comments section, seemingly agreeing with Cooke’s words. “Mmmhhhmmm,” the “Emerald City” singer wrote under the video. Cooke responded to Ballerini, “You get it.”

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images

Sources have also chimed in about the reason behind their breakup. On Feb. 9, an insider told People, “They still love each other, which is why they've kept trying to make it work. But their lives are in very different places right now. Figuring out where to live and how to truly merge their lives has been hard lately. It's been something they've gone back and forth on.”

“They just want to be happy though. They've been trying to figure out a situation where they are both happy together, but that doesn't seem possible at the moment,” the insider continued.

Another source told People that some competitive ambition affected their romance. “Kelsea's been so supportive of him throughout their relationship but it hasn't been reciprocated, especially as her career has continued to grow. It feels like there's insecurity there on his end,” they told the outlet.