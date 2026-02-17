Keke Palmer Says She’s “Almost 100% Sure” She’s Asexual

This Valentine’s Day, Keke Palmer was not thinking too much about romance. On Feb. 16, she shared an Instagram update on how she spent the holiday, explaining how “absolutely nothing romantic” happened for her on the day of love. In fact, according to Palmer, she’s “almost 100% sure” she’s asexual.

The ‘Burbs star (who previously dated Darius Jackson) gave a Valentine’s Day update on IG, alongside several glam selfies. “Chile, let’s talk about it. How was your Valentine’s Day? I spent mine with my mom, sister and son. Then went to a [colleague’s] smashing birthday bash. Yea, I said smashing,” she captioned the post. “Absolutely nothing romantic went down, crazy right! I’m so cute! But I like no one and I’m almost 100% sure I’m asexual. I have no interest in anyone, but I wish I did!”

Previously, Palmer opened up about not wanting to label her sexuality. “I’m making the rules for myself, and I don’t have to be stuck down to one label,” she told People in 2016 after releasing the music video for her song “I Don't Belong To You.” (In the video, Palmer ends up with a woman.) “The video was to represent the young woman today – it’s not the traditional woman anymore – and not the specifics of ‘Am I gay? Am I straight? Am I bi?'” she said at the time.

Araya Doheny/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Over the years, Palmer has continued to share more insight into her sexuality. “I’m definitely in the middle of the scale. I’m definitely even across the board,” she said during a 2022 interview on the Decisions, Decisions podcast. “I feel like love is love, life is life. Do your thing, live your life. I feel that way,” she explained.

In a July 2023 episode of The Best Podcast Ever with Raven and Miranda, Palmer explained that she repressed certain parts of her sexuality while growing up. “Because I like guys too, it was like, ‘That’s another little extra thing that no one really has to know about, I don’t really have to live out,’” she said.

Palmer added that she was eventually able to accept all parts of her sexuality. “I ultimately just feel like the acceptance of that part of myself, in general, was a part of my process of being able to actually have love in my life,” she added. “Accepting and loving all parts of me.”