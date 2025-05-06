For the second year in a row, Katy Perry had one of the best looks at the Met Gala... even though she didn’t attend the event. On the evening of May 5, photos of Perry in a deconstructed pinstripe suit over a shiny black latex gown went viral on social media. While the AI-generated images fooled most Met Gala onlookers, the fake pics had a very familiar sheen to Perry’s fans who recalled a similar stunt last year.

Perry herself called out the digitally created photos in an Instagram post of all the screenshots. “Couldn’t make it to the MET, I’m on The Lifetimes Tour,” Perry wrote, referring to her world tour that’s kicking off its U.S. leg on May 7. “P.s. this year I was actually with my mom so she’s safe from the bots but I’m praying for the rest of y’all.”

At the end of her carousel, Perry shared a video of her mom dancing to her song “Artificial,” as well as the laughing text her mom sent her of the AI pics. The response is a far cry from last year, when Perry shared that her mom was fooled by fake images of her at the Met Gala that went viral. “Mom the AI got you too, BEWARE,” Perry texted her mother last year when she complimented her daughter’s unreal gown.

While Perry was a Met Gala mainstay throughout the 2010s, the pop star has not returned to the fashionable event since 2022. Last year, Perry skipped the summer spectacle to instead focus on recording her still-mysterious new album, which was soon after revealed to be her 2024 release 143. This year, her music again prevented her from turning a look, as she heads down south for her Lifetimes Tour.

Hopefully, next year Perry can make her highly anticipated Met Gala return and put an end to this tricky AI trend.