Katie Thurston Clapped Back At Haters Shaming Her Lingerie Photo

America’s Bachelorette has no patience for body-shamers online. Katie Thurston, who is the face of The Bachelorette season 17, hit back at online trolls criticizing her latest Instagram photo. Thurston is well-known for being sex-positive on the show, but some of her followers with less than pleased with her new lingerie photo. As for Thurston, she didn’t seem to mind. Katie Thurston's response to trolls shaming her lingerie photo was the perfect clapback.

Thurston posted her steamy lingerie pic on July 30, and fans had a lot to say about it. While most hyped her up, a few left critical comments.

“Save this for your husband not the whole world,” a troll said in the comments section. After seeing the comment, Thurston didn’t let them have the last word. She replied by asking, “Are you talking about my torso? Should I also avoid swimming pools and beaches? I’m not ashamed of my body.”

Another troll posted a snarky comment stating Thurston “clearly” didn’t find her husband on the show. The reality star immediately set the record straight. “Correct. There typically isn’t a wedding at the end,” she said.

You can see the lingerie pic Thurston posted below.

The clapback didn’t mark the first time Thurston addressed haters online. Last month, she made a statement on inner beauty after getting attacked for her fashion sense and hairstyle.

“All right, I’m creating a new rule for myself,” she wrote on her Instagram story. “Anyone who wants to message me about my part, or my fashion or lack thereof, I’m just gonna block you. I mean, I know a lot of you guys don’t have any hate about it. They’re just giving me friendly suggestions, but when you get them every day, it’s just like, god damn.”

“I’ve said it before, and I’m gonna say it again: it’s not about the wrapping paper, it’s the gift inside,” Thurston added. If one this is crystal clear after seeing Thurston’s journey on The Bachelorette, it’s that she knows her worth.