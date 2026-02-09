Over Super Bowl weekend, celebs and creators flocked to the Bay Area to celebrate. Katie Austin — a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model and fitness personality who has amassed over 2 million followers across platforms for her fitness and recipe content — was one of the many content creators who made her way to San Francisco for Super Bowl LX.

A weekend away usually translates to a time of rest and relaxation, but Austin had a party-filled weekend. Her itinerary included several SI parties, brand events, and even a radio gig on Sirius XM. Of course, that wasn’t the first time Austin stepped into the role of on-air host. The 32-year-old co-hosted a show on FOX Sports West from 2017 to 2019 —nowadays, she shares content on her app, KA Daily, and hosts her own YouTube cooking show, Come On In.

Here’s a full breakdown of her jam-packed weekend, which included plenty of invite-only parties, brand events, and familiar faces.

Thursday

The Sports Illustrated Cocktail Party

Austin kicked off the sporty weekend on Thursday with a Sports Illustrated cocktail party. At the event, she reunited with plenty of her fellow SI models, including Camille Kostek, Ilona Maher, Ellie Thumann, and more.

The TEU Party

Later, Austin switched into another champagne-colored dress to hit the TEU party.

Friday

Hosting Friday SiriusXM Radio Show With SI Swim

On Friday, Austin headed to SiriusXM on Radio Row to host a radio show alongside other SI models.

Friday Night At Uber One

Austin and her husband, Lane Armstrong, attended the One Party by Uber. The guest list also included big names like Russell Wilson, Ciara, and Emma Roberts.

Saturday

Saturday Afternoon At The Fanatics Carpet

On Saturday, Austin kicked things off at the 2026 Fanatics Super Bowl Party with Christen Goff, choosing a black leather minidress for the occasion.

Saturday At The Lumify Event

Austin squeezed in another event on Saturday: a stop at the Lumify event with Christen Goff and Chanen Johnson.

Saturday Night At The Sports Illustrated Party

Austin celebrated Super Bowl Eve at another Sports Illustrated party, which she attended with her husband — plus, she got a chance to spend more time with Maher and see Bachelor alum Kelsey Anderson.